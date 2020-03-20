Learn details of the Advances in Flexitanks Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2027

In this report, the global Flexitanks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Flexitanks Market, by Product

Monolayer

Bi-layer

Multilayer

Flexitanks Market, by Type

Single Use

Reusable

Flexitanks Market, by Material

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Polypropylene

Others

Flexitanks Market: by Application

Food Grade Liquids

Non-hazardous Chemicals

Industrial Liquids

Agricultural Liquids

Others

Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Other ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade

Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products

Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.

Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.

Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

