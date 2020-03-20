Histopathology services are used in the examination of biological tissues for the diagnosis of diseases. The procedure includes microscopic examination of tissues. With the help of imaging techniques biopsy tissues can now be obtained from certain inaccessible sites such as pancreas and the peritoneum.

The “Global Histopathology Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of histopathology services market with detailed market segmentation by type of examination, and geography. The global histopathology services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Histopathology Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Most Prominent Key Players Operating in Histopathology Services Market include,

– Laboratory Corporation of America

– Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd.

– TPL Path Labs

– Targos

– Cellular Pathology Services Limited

– Sonic Healthcare

– UNILABS

– Cureline, Inc.

– EPL

– Charles River

Histopathology is widely used in the diagnosis of different cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer disease worldwide is driving the need for histopathology services worldwide. As per The Royal College of Pathologists, approximately 20 million histopathology slides are examined in the UK every year. In addition, rapidly evolving molecular pathology techniques such as fluorescence in-situ hybridization are further propelling the growth of the market.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Histopathology Services market in these regions. The report also analyzes factors affecting Histopathology Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend.

The global histopathology services market is segmented on the basis of type of examination. Based on type of examination, the market is segmented into surgical specimen, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, renal biopsy, gastrointestinal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, testicular biopsy and others.

