Intelligent Automation Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Intelligent Automation market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Intelligent Automation market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Intelligent Automation market report covers the key segments,

key players operating in the Intelligent Automation market are Capgemini SE, CGI Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Cognizant Corporation, UiPath, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowd Computing Systems, Inc., and Avanade.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the intelligent automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large regional market for intelligent automation as a majority of the intelligent automation vendors such as CGI Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, and Cognizant Corporation are based in North America. The automation and intelligence market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the emergence and growing popularity of the software that help users drive innovation including intelligent automation. Rising consumer spending and evolving consumer lifestyle in countries in the above-mentioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of intelligent automationt in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Intelligent Automation Market Segments

Global Intelligent Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Intelligent Automation Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Intelligent Automation Market

Global Intelligent Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Intelligent Automation Market

Intelligent Automation Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Intelligent Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Intelligent Automation Market includes

North America Intelligent Automation Market US Canada

Latin America Intelligent Automation Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intelligent Automation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Intelligent Automation Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Intelligent Automation Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Intelligent Automation Market

China Intelligent Automation Market

The Middle East and Africa Intelligent Automation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Intelligent Automation market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Intelligent Automation in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Intelligent Automation market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Intelligent Automation players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Intelligent Automation market?

After reading the Intelligent Automation market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Intelligent Automation market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Intelligent Automation market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Intelligent Automation market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Intelligent Automation in various industries.

