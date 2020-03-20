Medication Management System Market, By Software Type, Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Web-based and Cloud-based), End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The Global Medication Management System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 7.43 billion in 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to advancement in the technology that is enabling the healthcare services to grow in terms of the quality and standard.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medication management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medication management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medication management system market are Allscripts, Healthcare Solutions., ARxIUM, BD, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medication Management Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc, Talyst, LLC, QuadraMed Affinity Corporation.

Market Definition: Global Medication Management System Market

Comprehensive medication management services are sustained medication therapy management system where pharmacists are to conduct comprehensive medication reviews. They do so by looking for any contraindications, unnecessary medications and other ways to improve care from a pharmaceutical care point of view.

Market Drivers:

Increase in investments by the hospitals to improve the quality of treatment services

Rising demand of the IT solutions in the healthcare sector

Market Restraints:

Higher cost associated with medication management systems

Lack of awareness about medication management systems in the developing countries

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global medication management system market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, BD introduced integrated medication management platform which is specifically designed to address various hospital related challenges. BD introduced this at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2017 in the midyear meeting.

In January 2018, GE and Roche entered into the partnership in order to develop integrated digital diagnostics platform which will improve oncology and critical care treatment.

Segmentation: Global Medication Management System Market

By Software Type Computerized Physician Order Entry Clinical Decision Support System Solutions Electronic Medication Administration Record Inventory Management Solutions

By Mode of Delivery On premise Web-based Cloud-based By End-User Hospitals Pharmacies Others



