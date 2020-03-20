Physical Security Services Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Physical Security Services Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Physical Security Services .

This report studies the global market size of Physical Security Services , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Physical Security Services Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Physical Security Services history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Physical Security Services market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

The world physical security services market is envisaged to possess a telling potential for growth on the back of rising concerns due to soaring crime rates and threats of terrorism and social insecurity. There is an urgent need to protect information, employees, and assets in almost all types of businesses. The expanding infrastructure of retail outlets such as malls and even corporate complexes would require more manpower to secure them efficiently. Furthermore, the elevation in the level of retail shrinkage because of administrative errors, supply chain theft, shoplifting, and employee theft could mean an increase in the demand for physical security services.

One of the most significant trends gaining traction in the world physical security services market is forecasted to be the advent of thermal cameras which could be best for supervising unique or large-scale outdoor environments.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Segmentation

The analysts authoring the publication foresee the international physical security services market to be stratified into various segments according to type, viz. video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), access control as a service (ACaaS), remote monitoring services, and security system integration. In 2017, ACaaS physical security services accounted for a larger share in the market. The dominance of this segment could continue until the end of the forecast period 2017–2022, where a 42.2% share is expected to be earned by 2022.

By vertical, the international physical security services market is predicted to see a classification into 10 different segments, i.e. banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, residential, transportation, utilities and energy, and commercial.

On the geographical segmentation front, the international physical security services market could be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Out of these markets, North America is projected to secure its lead until the final forecast year. In 2017, the regional market earned a valuation of US$31.1 bn.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Competition

As per the analysis of the report, some of the leading names in the worldwide physical security services market could be Tyco International Limited, The ADT Corp., SECOM Company Limited, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD. (ALSOK), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., S-1 Corp., and G4S PLC.

