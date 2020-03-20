Power Semiconductor Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2025

Power Semiconductor Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market Segmentation

The power semiconductor market has been segmented on the basis of component, material, end-use and geography. Based on components the market has been further classified into power MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor), rectifiers, thyristors, IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) and diode. On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into silicon/ germanium, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). In terms of various end-use the market is classified into automotive, industrial, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. Geographically the report classifies the global power semiconductor market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. We have analyzed the regions in terms of revenue. Region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

The report also covers the global power semiconductor market attractiveness analysis by components, by materials, by end-use and by region. Additionally market attractiveness of each of the regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America are also covered by components, by materials, by end-use and by country. Market attractiveness compare a segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) and market share index.

Global Power Semiconductor Market: Market Dynamics

Rising production of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles across the world is increasing the demand of power semiconductor devices such as IGBTs. IGBTs are the largest segment of the global automotive power semiconductor market. IGBT is a switch that connects directly into the electric motor of electric or hybrid electric vehicles. Globally China is the largest market for light duty plug-in electric vehicles followed by the U.S., Japan, France, the U.K., Germany, etc. Other than electric vehicles, rising demand for connected cars, self-driving cars, fuel-efficient vehicles, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assisted System) expected to boost the demand for power semiconductors during the forecasted period.

Rising demand for renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydroelectricity is subsequently increasing the demand for power semiconductor devices. Renewable energy generation requires power semiconductors for optimized power generation and network interconnection. Major power semiconductors deployed in renewable energy generation are IGBTs and IGCTs (Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors). Power semiconductors facilitates in reducing these loss of power during transmission of power to grid. Similarly, thyristors are utilized to reduce power loss in transmission. Power semiconductors are also deployed in cooling capacity in renewable energy sources. Thus, the rise in demand for renewable energy is increasing the demand for power semiconductors such as IGBT and IGCT.

There is an increasing demand for wide band gap (WBG) semiconductor materials such as SiC, GaN, AlN (Aluminum Nitride), BN(Boron Nitride), etc. to manufacture power semiconductor products. WBG semiconductor materials have better thermal conductivity, high mobility of electrons, etc. than normal semiconductor materials like Si or Ge. Thus an increasing number of power semiconductor devices are being made of SiC and GaN.

Global Power Semiconductor Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players in the global power semiconductor market based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2014 till 2016 (public companies). The major players profiled in the global power semiconductor market includes Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Group, Semikron International GmbH and Toshiba Corporation.

The global power semiconductor market is segmented as below:

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Component

Power MOSFET

Rectifiers

Thyristors

IGBT

Diode

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Material

Silicon/ Germanium

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By End-use

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) U.A.E Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



