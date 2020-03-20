The global human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,197.08 Mn in 2025 from US$ 257.30 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018-2025.

The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. As per World health organization in 2016, 13% of the world population (adults) were obese. According to the “The New Era of Treatment for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: Evidence and Expectations for Gut Microbiome Transplantation” published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity

The strict government guidelines are intended to hamper the market to an extent. The advancements in science and technology made the scientists excited about the potential and potency of fecal matter and the microbes in it. The cell-based therapies found a novel paradigm in drug development, a regulatory framework that reports safety and bio containment issues should be established to minimize adverse events and environmental release of engineered organisms.

Some of the key players of Human Microbiome Market:

Enterome,MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC,Rebiotix Inc.,Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.,Osel Inc.,Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.,Metabiomics Corporate,Synthetic Biologics, Inc.,DuPont,,BiomX Ltd.

The Global Human Microbiome Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Forecasts by Product, covers

Probiotics, Foods, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Diagnostic Device, Drugs, and Supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Human Microbiome market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Human Microbiome market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

