Major Key Players:

General Electric Company

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc)

4. Masimo

5. BD (VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC)

6. Medtronic

7. Cardinal Health, Inc.

8. Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

9. Pulmonx

10. Laborie, Inc.

Respiratory measuring devices consist of three components flow-sensing unit, magnetic induction manometer and electronic integrator. These components are used to detect and measure the fluctuating flow-rates, total flow volumes and the frequency of an alternating flow in the respiratory process. The devices helps hospitals staffs with advanced warning that can help them at the very earliest stages of patient deterioration.

The respiratory measurement devices market is expected to grow during forecast period owing to key factors such as rising incidences of respiratory diseases, rising consumption of alcohol and increasing incidences of chronic diseases that are responsible for disturbing respiratory system. Also, the development in the medical device industry are likely to serve several growth opportunities for the market.

