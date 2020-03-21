Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market insights offered in a recent report

Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Microencapsulated Phytosterols market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Lipofoods SLU is currently the only player offering microencapsulated phytosterols currently. However, other, manufacturers are also trying to bring such novel microencapsulated phytosterols in the marketplace to increase their market share. Players operating the pytosterols market include, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Raisio Plc, Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Nutrartis among others

Key Developments in Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market

In April 2017, Lipofoods SLU, which is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for functional food ingredients and the only manufacturer of microencapsulated phytosterols launched its palm free LIPOPHYTOL® phytosterol system which is a highly concentrated water dispersible form of source of plant sterol. The product is used to combat the growing cardiovascular health issue. The formulation can also be used in various food and beverages products.

Exhibit 2

Prevalence of Cholesterol By Age Group in Australia, 2010

Source: National Heart Foundation of Australia

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Participants

Growing consumers concern regarding the refined palm oil and growing awareness with respect to the ecological impact of standard palm oil cultivation has resulted in development of palm free microencapsulated phytosterols. This is expected to drive the global market for microencapsulated phytosterols in the near future. Furthermore, as the population across the global economy rises the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases also increases thus, pushing the need for increasing number of manufacturers to bring innovative products such as microencapsulated phytosterols in the market place. For example, For instance, more than a quarter of the population in Japan is over the age of 60 years, which is on track to reach 40 percent by 2060. This is expected to provide opportunity in the global microencapsulated phytosterols market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Microencapsulated Phytosterols market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

Analysis of the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Microencapsulated Phytosterols market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

The Microencapsulated Phytosterols market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Microencapsulated Phytosterols in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Microencapsulated Phytosterols players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market?

After reading the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Microencapsulated Phytosterols market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Microencapsulated Phytosterols market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Microencapsulated Phytosterols in various industries.

