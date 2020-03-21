Network Traffic Analysis Solutions to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

The Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ipswitch, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bricata, Inc., CA Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, and NetmonInc.

Thenetwork traffic analysis solutions markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

By Component

Solutions Traffic Behavior Analysis Network Troubleshooting Network Security Monitoring Network Bandwidth Monitoring Peering Analysis Others (Network Capacity Planning and Network Traffic Forensic)

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Enterprises BFSI Healthcare Government Retail Energy & Utilities Education Manufacturing Others (Media & Entertainment, IT, Aerospace & Defense and Hospitality)

Service Providers Telecom Service Providers Internet Service Providers Internet Data Center Service Providers Managed Service Providers Cloud Service Providers Others (Cable Network Providers, etc.)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the network analysis solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments, detailing the above given segment level analysis for all countries/regions.

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Objectives of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

