Industrial Pipe Insulation Materials Market 2019 Business Insights,Top Companies,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast upto 2026

the demand for HVAC installations. The growth of the HVAC market, coupled with increasing awareness regarding energy.

Hazardous waste production to restrict market growth

Some of the insulation material waste is considered toxic, as it contains CFCs and formaldehyde. The two most common insulation materials containing CFCs are PUR (polyurethane) and XPS (extruded polystyrene), which are highly prevalent in the market. Polymeric insulation materials, such as polyurethanes and Polystyrene, are non-bio-degradable and may cause serious environmental problems, including air pollution and water pollution. Even the transport and destruction of CFC containing insulation components involves expenses, which is why the process does not takes place many times.

Some of the materials are not even recyclable, such as fiberglass. It requires special handling before disposal as most types of fiber insulation contains formaldehyde, an extremely toxic chemical, which may lead to environmental pollution. Moreover, the handling of fiberglass requires extra care as the tiny glass particles can cause health problems. These factors have come up as the major hurdles in the growth of industrial pipe insulation material market.

