Tracking-as-a-Service Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

The business report on the global Tracking-as-a-Service market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Tracking-as-a-Service is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

key players of the Motorola Solutions, Inc., AssetTrackr, AT&T Inc., Zebra Technologies, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd., DigiCore Holdings Limited, Verizon Communications, Geotab Inc., Blackline GPS Inc and spider tracks limited.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing advances in automation technology in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to presence of other vendors like AssetTrackr and spider tracks limited in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Segments

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Tracking-as-a-Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market includes

North America Tracking-as-a-Service Market US Canada

Latin America Tracking-as-a-Service Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Tracking-as-a-Service Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Tracking-as-a-Service Market

The Middle East and Africa Tracking-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Crucial findings of the Tracking-as-a-Service market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Tracking-as-a-Service market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Tracking-as-a-Service market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Tracking-as-a-Service market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Tracking-as-a-Service market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Tracking-as-a-Service market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Tracking-as-a-Service ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Tracking-as-a-Service market?

The Tracking-as-a-Service market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

