Autonomous vehicle refers to a mode of transportation which automates and guide itself without human conduction. It is widely known as a driverless car, robot car, self-driving car or autonomous vehicle. These vehicles use Artificial Intelligence, light detection & ranging (LiDAR) and RADAR sensing technology capable of reading and sensing the environment operating their selves. Considering the growth in the vehicle to everything (V2X) technology and rising autonomous across industries, the autonomous vehicle market expected to gain traction during the forecasted period. Recently companies such as Toyota, Google and Tesla have taken steps to innovate through technology and find a solution to potential challenges in the market such as improper infrastructure, especially in low and middle-income economies. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Autonomous Vehicles market may see a growth rate of 28.0%.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Autonomous Vehicles Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Autonomous Vehicles Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Autonomous Vehicles. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States), General Motors (United States), Ford Motor Company (United States), Tesla (United States), Intel (United States), Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Volkswagen (Germany), BMW (Germany), Baidu (China), Toyota (Japan), Audi (Germany) and Jaguar (U.K.).

Market Drivers

Availability of ITS Corridors and Smart Road Infrastructure

Integration of Technologies and Reduction of Manual Errors

Less Battery Capacity & Less Consumption of Gas Making It Cost-effective

Better Choice for Safe, Productive and Efficient Driving Option

Market Trend

Growing Development and Introduction of HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles

Growing Use of AI Advancement and Blockchain as Enforcement Technologies

Restraints

Concern Related to Full-fledged Safety and Security

Unavailability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Transformation in Autonomous Driving Ecosystem and Robotic Assistance

Supportive Regulatory Framework and Government Funding

Growing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Developing Countries

Challenges

System Reliability and Uncertainty in User Acceptance

Deployment of Efficient Crowd Navigation Technologies

In May 2018, Jaguar partnered with Waymo to develop the world’s first premium self-driving electric vehicle. Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo will work together in order to design and engineer self-driving Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. This long-term strategic collaboration goal is to make cars safer, free up people’s valuable time and improve mobility for everyone.

European and North American countries such as the US, Germany, UK, and Netherlands were pioneers of self-driving vehicle licensing, and have introduced regulations for self-driving cars on public roads and issued autonomous testing permits. Last year, 33 US states introduced legislation related to autonomous vehicles and The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published the “A Vision for Safety” document, which takes a nonregulatory approach toward promoting AV safety.

The Global Autonomous Vehicles Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Transportation, Defense), Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor), Level of Automation (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Fuel type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Autonomous Vehicles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Autonomous Vehicles market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Autonomous Vehicles Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Autonomous Vehicles

Chapter 4: Presenting the Autonomous Vehicles Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Autonomous Vehicles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Autonomous Vehicles Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Autonomous Vehicles Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



