Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process.
The rise in the global population is a factor that is contributing to the growth of the perishable goods transportation market. The growing population and the food wastage due to spoilage mandate the need for food preservation for longer periods to deal with the subsequent shortage of food.
The vehicles transporting meat and fish products are equipped with insulation and refrigeration systems that are capable of maintaining temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit for frozen foods and lower than 45 degrees Fahrenheit for refrigerated seafood. Furthermore, these transportation vehicles are designed in a way to ensure proper circulation of refrigerated air.
According to this study, over the next five years the Perishable Goods Transportation market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19500 million by 2024, from US$ 13200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Perishable Goods Transportation business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Perishable Goods Transportation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Perishable Goods Transportation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Meat, Fish, and Seafood
Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Bakery and Confectionery
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
By Road
By Sea
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
C.H. Robinson
Ingersoll Rand
Maersk Line
NYK Line
Hapag-Lloyd
CMA CGM
Swift Transportation
MOL
MCT Transportation
CRST International
Orient Overseas Container Line
VersaCold
Africa Express Line
COSCO SHIPPING
FST Logisitics
Bay & Bay
K Line Logistics
Stevens Transport
Maestro Reefers
CSAV
Weber Logistics
Hanson Logistics
Geest Line
Kyowa Shipping
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Perishable Goods Transportation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Perishable Goods Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Perishable Goods Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Perishable Goods Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Perishable Goods Transportation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Segment by Type
2.2.1 Meat, Fish, and Seafood
2.2.2 Dairy and Frozen Desserts
2.2.3 Vegetables and Fruits
2.2.4 Bakery and Confectionery
2.3 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Perishable Goods Transportation Segment by Application
2.4.1 By Road
2.4.2 By Sea
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Perishable Goods Transportation by Players
3.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Perishable Goods Transportation by Regions
4.1 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Perishable Goods Transportation by Countries
7.2 Europe Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Perishable Goods Transportation by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Forecast
10.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Perishable Goods Transportation Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 C.H. Robinson
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 C.H. Robinson News
11.2 Ingersoll Rand
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.2.3 Ingersoll Rand Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ingersoll Rand News
11.3 Maersk Line
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.3.3 Maersk Line Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Maersk Line News
11.4 NYK Line
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.4.3 NYK Line Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NYK Line News
11.5 Hapag-Lloyd
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.5.3 Hapag-Lloyd Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hapag-Lloyd News
11.6 CMA CGM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.6.3 CMA CGM Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CMA CGM News
11.7 Swift Transportation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.7.3 Swift Transportation Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Swift Transportation News
11.8 MOL
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.8.3 MOL Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 MOL News
11.9 MCT Transportation
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.9.3 MCT Transportation Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 MCT Transportation News
11.10 CRST International
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Product Offered
11.10.3 CRST International Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 CRST International News
11.11 Orient Overseas Container Line
11.12 VersaCold
11.13 Africa Express Line
11.14 COSCO SHIPPING
11.15 FST Logisitics
11.16 Bay & Bay
11.17 K Line Logistics
11.18 Stevens Transport
11.19 Maestro Reefers
11.20 CSAV
11.21 Weber Logistics
11.22 Hanson Logistics
11.23 Geest Line
11.24 Kyowa Shipping
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
