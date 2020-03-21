Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process.

The rise in the global population is a factor that is contributing to the growth of the perishable goods transportation market. The growing population and the food wastage due to spoilage mandate the need for food preservation for longer periods to deal with the subsequent shortage of food.

The vehicles transporting meat and fish products are equipped with insulation and refrigeration systems that are capable of maintaining temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit for frozen foods and lower than 45 degrees Fahrenheit for refrigerated seafood. Furthermore, these transportation vehicles are designed in a way to ensure proper circulation of refrigerated air.

According to this study, over the next five years the Perishable Goods Transportation market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19500 million by 2024, from US$ 13200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Perishable Goods Transportation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Perishable Goods Transportation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Perishable Goods Transportation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Meat, Fish, and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

By Road

By Sea

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

C.H. Robinson

Ingersoll Rand

Maersk Line

NYK Line

Hapag-Lloyd

CMA CGM

Swift Transportation

MOL

MCT Transportation

CRST International

Orient Overseas Container Line

VersaCold

Africa Express Line

COSCO SHIPPING

FST Logisitics

Bay & Bay

K Line Logistics

Stevens Transport

Maestro Reefers

CSAV

Weber Logistics

Hanson Logistics

Geest Line

Kyowa Shipping

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Perishable Goods Transportation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Perishable Goods Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Perishable Goods Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Perishable Goods Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Perishable Goods Transportation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

