Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.
The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.
In terms of revenue generation, the healthcare market for Real-Time Location Systems contributes maximum market share and is estimated to be the major revenue pocket for the global RTLS market. However, the future potential market for real-time location-based solutions includes industrial manufacturing such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing & others, and process industries such as mining and oil & gas. These two industry verticals are estimated to be the emerging markets with a promising future and tremendous growth rate over the forecasted period from 2017 to 2022.
According to this study, over the next five years the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market will register a 25.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7340 million by 2024, from US$ 1900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
RFID
Wi-Fi
Infrared
ZigBee
Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Industrial Manufacturing
Process Industries
Government and Defense
Retail
Education
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stanley Healthcare
Ekahau
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
IBM
Intelleflex
Awarepoint Corporation
Versus Technology
TeleTracking
Ubisense Group
Savi Technology
Identec Solutions
AiRISTA
Sonitor Technologies
Elpas
Axcess International
Essensium
GE Healthcare
TimeDomain
BeSpoon
Intelligent Insites
Mojix
PINC Solutions
Plus Location Systems
Radianse
RF Technologies
ThingMagic
Locaris
SCHMIDT
KINGDOES
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Segment by Type
2.2.1 RFID
2.2.2 Wi-Fi
2.2.3 Ultrasound
2.2.4 Infrared
2.2.5 ZigBee
2.2.6 Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
2.2.7 Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
2.3 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Healthcare
2.4.2 Transportation and Logistics
2.4.3 Industrial Manufacturing
2.4.4 Process Industries
2.4.5 Government and Defense
2.4.6 Retail
2.4.7 Education
2.4.8 Others
2.5 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) by Players
3.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) by Regions
4.1 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) by Countries
7.2 Europe Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Stanley Healthcare
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.1.3 Stanley Healthcare Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Stanley Healthcare News
11.2 Ekahau
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.2.3 Ekahau Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ekahau News
11.3 Zebra Technologies
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.3.3 Zebra Technologies Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Zebra Technologies News
11.4 CenTrak
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.4.3 CenTrak Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 CenTrak News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Intelleflex
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.6.3 Intelleflex Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intelleflex News
11.7 Awarepoint Corporation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.7.3 Awarepoint Corporation Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Awarepoint Corporation News
11.8 Versus Technology
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.8.3 Versus Technology Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Versus Technology News
11.9 TeleTracking
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.9.3 TeleTracking Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 TeleTracking News
11.10 Ubisense Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Product Offered
11.10.3 Ubisense Group Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Ubisense Group News
11.11 Savi Technology
11.12 Identec Solutions
11.13 AiRISTA
11.14 Sonitor Technologies
11.15 Elpas
11.16 Axcess International
11.17 Essensium
11.18 GE Healthcare
11.19 TimeDomain
11.20 BeSpoon
11.21 Intelligent Insites
11.22 Mojix
11.23 PINC Solutions
11.24 Plus Location Systems
11.25 Radianse
11.26 RF Technologies
11.27 ThingMagic
11.28 Locaris
11.29 SCHMIDT
11.30 KINGDOES
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
