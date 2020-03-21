Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.

In terms of revenue generation, the healthcare market for Real-Time Location Systems contributes maximum market share and is estimated to be the major revenue pocket for the global RTLS market. However, the future potential market for real-time location-based solutions includes industrial manufacturing such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing & others, and process industries such as mining and oil & gas. These two industry verticals are estimated to be the emerging markets with a promising future and tremendous growth rate over the forecasted period from 2017 to 2022.

According to this study, over the next five years the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market will register a 25.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7340 million by 2024, from US$ 1900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

RFID

Wi-Fi

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

