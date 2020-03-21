Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

This report studies the Calibration Management Software market. Using software for calibration management enables faster, easier and more accurate analysis of calibration records and identifying historical trends.

Calibration Management Software is mainly used for two applications: SEMs, Large Business, Others. And SEMs is the most widely used type which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016.

USA, Germany, Canada, UK and Japan are now the key developers of Calibration Management Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Calibration Management Software market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Calibration Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Calibration Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Calibration Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Installed

Cloud based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Business

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CyberMetrics Corporation

Fluke Calibration

Beamex

PQ Systems

Prime Technologies

CompuCal Calibration Solutions

Quality Software Concepts

Ape Software

Isolocity

QUBYX

Quality America

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Calibration Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Calibration Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Calibration Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Calibration Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Calibration Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Calibration Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Calibration Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Calibration Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Installed

2.2.2 Cloud based

2.3 Calibration Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Calibration Management Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Business

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Calibration Management Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Calibration Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Calibration Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Calibration Management Software by Regions

4.1 Calibration Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Calibration Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Calibration Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Calibration Management Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Calibration Management Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Calibration Management Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Calibration Management Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Calibration Management Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Calibration Management Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Calibration Management Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Calibration Management Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Calibration Management Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Calibration Management Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Calibration Management Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Calibration Management Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Calibration Management Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Calibration Management Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Calibration Management Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Calibration Management Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Calibration Management Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Calibration Management Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Calibration Management Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CyberMetrics Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.1.3 CyberMetrics Corporation Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CyberMetrics Corporation News

11.2 Fluke Calibration

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Fluke Calibration Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Fluke Calibration News

11.3 Beamex

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Beamex Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Beamex News

11.4 PQ Systems

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.4.3 PQ Systems Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 PQ Systems News

11.5 Prime Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Prime Technologies Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Prime Technologies News

11.6 CompuCal Calibration Solutions

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.6.3 CompuCal Calibration Solutions Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CompuCal Calibration Solutions News

11.7 Quality Software Concepts

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Quality Software Concepts Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Quality Software Concepts News

11.8 Ape Software

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Ape Software Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ape Software News

11.9 Isolocity

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Isolocity Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Isolocity News

11.10 QUBYX

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Calibration Management Software Product Offered

11.10.3 QUBYX Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 QUBYX News

11.11 Quality America

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

