Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2786226
Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.
The Property Management Software industry was 562.73 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 985.30 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2025. The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, MRI Software, Oracles, Protel, Infor, Guestline, Accruent, Entrata, PAR Springer Miller, Itesso(Amadeus), Maestro, Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Property Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Property Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Property Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Property Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)
Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Household
Hospitality and Vacation Rental
Commercial
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Yardi Systems
MRI Software
Oracles
Protel
Infor
Guestline
Accruent
Entrata
PAR Springer Miller
Itesso?Amadeus?
Maestro
Agilysys
Sihot (GUBSE AG)
Hetras (Shiji Group)
InnQuest Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Property Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Property Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Property Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Property Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Property Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-property-management-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Property Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Property Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Property Management Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)
2.2.2 Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)
2.3 Property Management Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Property Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Property Management Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Hospitality and Vacation Rental
2.4.3 Commercial
2.4.4 Industrial
2.5 Property Management Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Property Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Property Management Software by Players
3.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Property Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Property Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Property Management Software by Regions
4.1 Property Management Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Property Management Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Property Management Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Property Management Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Property Management Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Property Management Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Property Management Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Property Management Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Property Management Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Property Management Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Property Management Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Property Management Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Property Management Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Property Management Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Property Management Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Property Management Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Property Management Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Property Management Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Property Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Property Management Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Property Management Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Property Management Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Property Management Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Yardi Systems
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Yardi Systems Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Yardi Systems News
11.2 MRI Software
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.2.3 MRI Software Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 MRI Software News
11.3 Oracles
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Oracles Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Oracles News
11.4 Protel
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Protel Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Protel News
11.5 Infor
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Infor Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Infor News
11.6 Guestline
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Guestline Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Guestline News
11.7 Accruent
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Accruent Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Accruent News
11.8 Entrata
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Entrata Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Entrata News
11.9 PAR Springer Miller
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.9.3 PAR Springer Miller Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 PAR Springer Miller News
11.10 Itesso?Amadeus?
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Property Management Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Itesso?Amadeus? Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Itesso?Amadeus? News
11.11 Maestro
11.12 Agilysys
11.13 Sihot (GUBSE AG)
11.14 Hetras (Shiji Group)
11.15 InnQuest Software
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2786226
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: