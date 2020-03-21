Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s head end or hub site, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers. A CMTS provides many of the same functions provided by the DSLAM in a DSL system.

For industry structure analysis, the CMTS/QAM industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The Arris Group and Cisco System account for about 84.33% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of CMTS/QAM, also the leader in the whole CMTS/QAM industry.

North America occupied 70.00% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 22.75% and 4.86% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 53.78% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of CMTS/QAM producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. For forecast, the global CMTS/QAM revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of CMTS/QAM.

According to this study, over the next five years the CMTS (QAM) market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1271.5 million by 2024, from US$ 1090.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in CMTS (QAM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of CMTS (QAM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the CMTS (QAM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS)

Modular CMTS (M-CMTS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Resident

Commercial Field

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arris Group

Cisco System

Casa Systems

Vecima

WISI Communications GmbH

C9 Networks

Sumavision

Huawei Technologies

Chongqing Jinghong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CMTS (QAM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of CMTS (QAM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CMTS (QAM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CMTS (QAM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of CMTS (QAM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @

