According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy market is accounted for $9.82 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $15.50 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. Gas to liquids (GTL) is a refinery process that converts natural gas into liquid fuels such as gasoline. Methane-rich gases are renewed into liquid synthetic fuels either via direct conversion or via syngas as an intermediary. Rapid energy consumption coupled with ecological regulations related to the clean fuel and increasing price of oil and gases are the foremost drivers for gas to liquid market, whereas the fixed reactors and large sized equipment are inhibiting the growth. The increasing consumption of natural gas, especially in emerging countries such as India, Japan and China act as the opportunity for gas to liquids market.

The most common technique used at GTL facilities is Fischer-Tropsch (F-T) synthesis. F-T synthesis has gained recent attention because of the rising extend between the cost of natural gas and the cost of petroleum products. Lubricating products and production of waxes are another primary product of the F-T process and developers have reworked on their designs, to increase the enduring profitability of GTL plants. The increasing demand for waxes that are produced by F-T process is experiencing stable growth over the past decade. F-T waxes are used in industries producing paints & coatings, candles, plastic, resins, tires, synthetic rubber and other products.

Some of the key players in global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy market include PetroSA Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Primus Green Energy, EmberClear, Sasol limited, BP plc, Compact GTL, Chevron Corporation and Linc Energy.

Production Process Covered:

Methanol to Gasoline (MTG) process

Gasoline plus process

Fischer-Tropsch process

Plant Size Covered:

Small scale

Large scale

Products Covered:

Diesel

Ethane

LPG

Paraffin

Base oil

Naphtha

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market, By Production Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Methanol to Gasoline (MTG) process

5.3 Gasoline plus process

5.4 Fischer-Tropsch process

6 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market, By Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small scale

6.3 Large scale

7 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diesel

7.3 Ethane

7.4 LPG

7.5 Paraffin

7.6 Base oil

7.7 Naphtha

8 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 PetroSA Company

10.2 Royal Dutch Shell

10.3 Primus Green Energy

10.4 EmberClear

10.5 Sasol limited

10.6 BP plc

10.7 Compact GTL

10.8 Chevron Corporation

10.9 Linc Energy

