There are a number of different Artificial Intelligence technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Application segment consists of Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization and Others. Customer Analytics segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 88.9% in 2018. In 2018, the Customer Analytics segment was estimated to 310.5 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence in global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and etc. United States is the dominant market in the global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market in terms of value. The United States Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be valued at 146.6 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence market will register a 53.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2863.3 million by 2024, from US$ 341.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Intel

Nuance Communications

IFLYTEK

Microsoft

Salesforce

ZTE Corporation

Infosys Limited

H2O.ai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

