There are a number of different Artificial Intelligence technologies that may be useful in telecoms.
These include:
Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;
Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;
Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.
Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Application segment consists of Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization and Others. Customer Analytics segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 88.9% in 2018. In 2018, the Customer Analytics segment was estimated to 310.5 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.
Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence in global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and etc. United States is the dominant market in the global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market in terms of value. The United States Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be valued at 146.6 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence market will register a 53.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2863.3 million by 2024, from US$ 341.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Customer Analytics
Network Security
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Network Optimization
Network Security
Customer Analytics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Intel
Nuance Communications
IFLYTEK
Microsoft
Salesforce
ZTE Corporation
Infosys Limited
H2O.ai
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Segment by Type
2.2.1 Customer Analytics
2.2.2 Network Security
2.2.3 Network Optimization
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Artificial Intelligence Segment by Application
2.4.1 Network Optimization
2.4.2 Network Security
2.4.3 Customer Analytics
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Artificial Intelligence by Players
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Artificial Intelligence by Regions
4.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence by Countries
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast
10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Intel
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Intel News
11.3 Nuance Communications
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.3.3 Nuance Communications Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Nuance Communications News
11.4 IFLYTEK
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.4.3 IFLYTEK Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 IFLYTEK News
11.5 Microsoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Microsoft News
11.6 Salesforce
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.6.3 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Salesforce News
11.7 ZTE Corporation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.7.3 ZTE Corporation Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 ZTE Corporation News
11.8 Infosys Limited
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.8.3 Infosys Limited Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Infosys Limited News
11.9 H2O.ai
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence Product Offered
11.9.3 H2O.ai Artificial Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 H2O.ai News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
