Summary

TV subscription is the service that is delivered (on paying a subscription fee) to the viewer using a cable or over the air. Video and voice services, games, movies, and contents from various demographics are some of the most popular services offered by the TV operators. Digital TV gained prominence after 2000, which gradually decreased the share of the analog cable TV segment. On the other hand, radio subscription is a radio service offered by the radio broadcasters free of cost or on paying a subscription fee. The radio technology uses waves that are a part of the electromagnetic spectrum with frequencies ranging from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

The growing popularity of multiscreen services is one of the primary growth factors for the TV and radio subscription market. Multiscreen services connect cell phones, laptops, and tablets. Multiscreen TV services are gaining preference due to the increasing number of smartphones and tablets. TV service providers are also offering services that converge multiple screens to enhance customer satisfaction. Innovation in smartphones and tablets consequently result in better apps, bigger screens, and improved battery capacity.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the TV and radio subscription market during the forecast period. The high average revenue per user (ARPU) of TV subscription services in North America and the rising costs of IPTV services, are the major factors fueling the growth of the radio and TV subscription market in this region.

In 2018, the global TV and Radio Subscription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the TV and Radio Subscription market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bell Media

CBS

Comcast

Cox Communications

DISH Network

Pandora Radio

Sky

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Radio Subscription

TV Subscription

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

TV Platform

Radio Platform

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of TV and Radio Subscription in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TV and Radio Subscription are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of TV and Radio Subscription market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

