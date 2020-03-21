Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Summary

Telecommunication is the transmission of signs, signals, messages, words, writings, images and sounds or information of any nature by wire, radio, optical or other electromagnetic systems. Telecommunication occurs when the exchange of information between communication participants includes the use of technology. It is transmitted either electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation. Such transmission paths are often divided into communication channels which afford the advantages of multiplexing.

On the basis of application, the global B2B telecommunication market can be divided into several sectorsluding BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, goverment, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, retail and others. Among them, the BFSI segement accouted for more than 25% of the global market and is ecpected to see a CAGR of 8.54% between 2017 and 2025.

In 2018, the global B2B Telecommunication market size was 42200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the B2B Telecommunication market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Telstra Corporation Limited

Verizon Communications

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation)

AT&T

Vodafone Group

NTT Communications Corporation

Orange

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services

M2M Communication

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Energy and Utility

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of B2B Telecommunication in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of B2B Telecommunication are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of B2B Telecommunication market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

B2B Telecommunication Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of B2B Telecommunication

1.1 B2B Telecommunication Market Overview

1.1.1 B2B Telecommunication Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 B2B Telecommunication Market by Type

1.3.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration

1.3.2 VoIP

1.3.3 WAN

1.3.4 Cloud Services

1.3.5 M2M Communication

1.4 B2B Telecommunication Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 Media and Entertainment

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 Energy and Utility

1.4.6 Retail

1.4.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.8 Others

2 Global B2B Telecommunication Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 B2B Telecommunication Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Telstra Corporation Limited

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Verizon Communications

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Telefonica

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Deutsche Telekom AG

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 AT&T

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Vodafone Group

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 NTT Communications Corporation

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Orange

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 B2B Telecommunication Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

4 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of B2B Telecommunication in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of B2B Telecommunication

5 North America B2B Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America B2B Telecommunication Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe B2B Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe B2B Telecommunication Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China B2B Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China B2B Telecommunication Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific B2B Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific B2B Telecommunication Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America B2B Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America B2B Telecommunication Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa B2B Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa B2B Telecommunication Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa B2B Telecommunication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America B2B Telecommunication Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe B2B Telecommunication Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China B2B Telecommunication Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific B2B Telecommunication Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America B2B Telecommunication Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa B2B Telecommunication Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 B2B Telecommunication Market Dynamics

12.1 B2B Telecommunication Market Opportunities

12.2 B2B Telecommunication Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 B2B Telecommunication Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 B2B Telecommunication Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

