Summary
Increasing demand for smart devices and technological advancements in wireless connectivity expected to drive the growth of the mobility technologies market during the forecast period.
Consumer preferences for wireless connectivity expected to boost the growth of the wireless charging market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Mobility Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Mobility Technologies market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Qualcomm
Sierra Wireless
Apple
Samsung Electronics
Nuance Communication
Intel
Texas Instruments
Atmel
Stmicroelectronics
Autotalks
Harris
Motorola Solutions
Daifuku
Dematic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bluetooth
Wearable Technology
Mobile Augmented Reality
Wireless Gigabit
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Electronic Products
Car
Medical Equipment
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Mobility Technologies in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobility Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of Mobility Technologies market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players
Table of Contents
Mobility Technologies Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025
1 Industry Overview of Mobility Technologies
1.1 Mobility Technologies Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobility Technologies Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 North America
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
1.2.5 Central & South America
1.2.6 Middle East & Africa
1.3 Mobility Technologies Market by Type
1.3.1 Bluetooth
1.3.2 Wearable Technology
1.3.3 Mobile Augmented Reality
1.3.4 Wireless Gigabit
1.4 Mobility Technologies Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Electronic Products
1.4.2 Car
1.4.3 Medical Equipment
1.4.4 Other
2 Global Mobility Technologies Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobility Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Qualcomm
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Sierra Wireless
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Apple
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Samsung Electronics
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Nuance Communication
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Intel
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Texas Instruments
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Atmel
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Stmicroelectronics
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Autotalks
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Mobility Technologies Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Harris
3.12 Motorola Solutions
3.13 Daifuku
3.14 Dematic
4 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)
4.1 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
4.3 Potential Application of Mobility Technologies in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobility Technologies
5 North America Mobility Technologies Development Status and Outlook
5.1 North America Mobility Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 North America Mobility Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)
6 Europe Mobility Technologies Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe Mobility Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Europe Mobility Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)
7 China Mobility Technologies Development Status and Outlook
7.1 China Mobility Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 China Mobility Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)
8 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility Technologies Development Status and Outlook
8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)
9 Central & South America Mobility Technologies Development Status and Outlook
9.1 Central & South America Mobility Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Central & South America Mobility Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Mobility Technologies Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobility Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobility Technologies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)
11.1 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)
11.1.1 North America Mobility Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Europe Mobility Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
11.1.3 China Mobility Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
11.1.5 Central & South America Mobility Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Mobility Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Mobility Technologies Market Size by Application (2019-2025)
12 Mobility Technologies Market Dynamics
12.1 Mobility Technologies Market Opportunities
12.2 Mobility Technologies Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Mobility Technologies Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Mobility Technologies Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
