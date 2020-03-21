Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

This report studies the global Application to Person (A2P) SMS market, analyzes and researches the Application to Person (A2P) SMS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others





Market segment by Application, Application to Person (A2P) SMS can be split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others





Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Application to Person (A2P) SMS

1.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Overview

1.1.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market by Type

1.3.1. CRM

1.3.2. Promotions

1.3.3. Pushed Content

1.3.4. Interactive

1.3.5. Others

1.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. BFSI

1.4.2. Entertainment

1.4.3. Tourism

1.4.4. Retail

1.4.5. Marketing

1.4.6. Healthcare

1.4.7. Media

1.4.8. Others

Chapter Two: Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. MBlox

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. CLX Communications

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Infobip

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. Tanla Solutions

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5. Recent Developments

3.5. SAP Mobile Services

3.5.1. Company Profile

3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Silverstreet

3.6.1. Company Profile

3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5. Recent Developments

3.7. Syniverse Technologies

3.7.1. Company Profile

3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5. Recent Developments

3.8. Nexmo

3.8.1. Company Profile

3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5. Recent Developments

3.9. Tyntec

3.9.1. Company Profile

3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5. Recent Developments

3.10. SITO Mobile

3.10.1. Company Profile

3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5. Recent Developments

3.11. OpenMarket

3.12. Genesys Telecommunications

3.13. 3Cinteractive

3.14. Vibes Media

3.15. Beepsend

3.16. Soprano

3.17. Accrete

3.18. FortyTwo Telecom

3.19. ClearSky

3.20. Ogangi Corporation

3.21. AMD Telecom

Chapter Four: Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3. Potential Application of Application to Person (A2P) SMS in Future

4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Application to Person (A2P) SMS

Chapter Five: United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook

5.1. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook

6.1. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook

7.1. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook

8.1. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook

9.1. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook

10.1. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Dynamics

12.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Opportunities

12.2. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Challenge and Risk

12.2.1. Competition from Opponents

12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy

12.3. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1. Threat from Substitute

12.3.2. Government Policy

12.3.3. Technology Risks

12.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Driving Force

12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2. Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1. Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1. Substitutes

13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3. External Environmental Change

13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2. Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1. Methodology

15.2. Analyst Introduction

15.3. Data Source

