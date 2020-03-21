Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
This report studies the global Application to Person (A2P) SMS market, analyzes and researches the Application to Person (A2P) SMS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom
\n
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
\n
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
\n
Market segment by Application, Application to Person (A2P) SMS can be split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
\n
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Application to Person (A2P) SMS
1.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Overview
1.1.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market by Type
1.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market by End Users/Application
n
Chapter Two: Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
n
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. MBlox
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. CLX Communications
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Infobip
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5. Recent Developments
3.4. Tanla Solutions
3.4.1. Company Profile
3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5. Recent Developments
3.5. SAP Mobile Services
3.5.1. Company Profile
3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5. Recent Developments
3.6. Silverstreet
3.6.1. Company Profile
3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5. Recent Developments
3.7. Syniverse Technologies
3.7.1. Company Profile
3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5. Recent Developments
3.8. Nexmo
3.8.1. Company Profile
3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5. Recent Developments
3.9. Tyntec
3.9.1. Company Profile
3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5. Recent Developments
3.10. SITO Mobile
3.10.1. Company Profile
3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5. Recent Developments
3.11. OpenMarket
3.12. Genesys Telecommunications
3.13. 3Cinteractive
3.14. Vibes Media
3.15. Beepsend
3.16. Soprano
3.17. Accrete
3.18. FortyTwo Telecom
3.19. ClearSky
3.20. Ogangi Corporation
3.21. AMD Telecom
n
Chapter Four: Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3. Potential Application of Application to Person (A2P) SMS in Future
4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Application to Person (A2P) SMS
n
Chapter Five: United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook
5.1. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Six: EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook
6.1. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Seven: Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook
7.1. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eight: China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook
8.1. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Nine: India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook
9.1. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Development Status and Outlook
10.1. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1. United States Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2. EU Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3. Japan Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4. China Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5. India Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6. Southeast Asia Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3. Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
n
Chapter Twelve: Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Dynamics
12.1. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Opportunities
12.2. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Challenge and Risk
12.2.1. Competition from Opponents
12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy
12.3. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1. Threat from Substitute
12.3.2. Government Policy
12.3.3. Technology Risks
12.4. Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Driving Force
12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2. Potential Application
n
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1. Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1. Substitutes
13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3. External Environmental Change
13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2. Other Risk Factors
n
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
n
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1. Methodology
15.2. Analyst Introduction
15.3. Data Source
