Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2746099
Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.
The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.
The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Antivirus Software market will register a -1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3500 million by 2024, from US$ 3770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Antivirus Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Antivirus Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Antivirus Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
PC
Phone & PAD
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Individual Users
Enterprise Users
Government Users
Other Users
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Symantec
McAfee
Trend Micro
Avast Software
ESET
Bitdefender
Fortinet
F-Secure
G DATA Software
Avira
Qihoo 360
Kaspersky
Tencent
Quick Heal
Comodo
Microsoft
Rising
Cheetah Mobile
AhnLab
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Antivirus Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Antivirus Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Antivirus Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Antivirus Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Antivirus Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-antivirus-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Antivirus Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Antivirus Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Antivirus Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 PC
2.2.2 Phone & PAD
2.3 Antivirus Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Antivirus Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individual Users
2.4.2 Enterprise Users
2.4.3 Government Users
2.4.4 Other Users
2.5 Antivirus Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Antivirus Software by Players
3.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Antivirus Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Antivirus Software by Regions
4.1 Antivirus Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Antivirus Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Antivirus Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Antivirus Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Antivirus Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Antivirus Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Symantec
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Symantec Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Symantec News
11.2 McAfee
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.2.3 McAfee Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 McAfee News
11.3 Trend Micro
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Trend Micro Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Trend Micro News
11.4 Avast Software
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Avast Software Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Avast Software News
11.5 ESET
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.5.3 ESET Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ESET News
11.6 Bitdefender
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Bitdefender Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Bitdefender News
11.7 Fortinet
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Fortinet Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Fortinet News
11.8 F-Secure
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.8.3 F-Secure Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 F-Secure News
11.9 G DATA Software
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.9.3 G DATA Software Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 G DATA Software News
11.10 Avira
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Avira Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Avira News
11.11 Qihoo 360
11.12 Kaspersky
11.13 Tencent
11.14 Quick Heal
11.15 Comodo
11.16 Microsoft
11.17 Rising
11.18 Cheetah Mobile
11.19 AhnLab
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2746099
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: