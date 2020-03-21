Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement. Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

The USA revenue of Management Consulting Services market was valued at 60428 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 87001 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 4.65%.

North America has the largest global export and manufacturers in Management Consulting Services market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Management Consulting Services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting profits most in 2017 and recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.31%, 9.97% and 9.69% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Management Consulting Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory and HR Advisory. And Operations Advisory is the main type for Management Consulting Services, and the Operations Advisory reached a sales value of approximately 74808 M USD of in 2017, with 53.66% of USA sales value.

Management Consulting Services technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group

According to this study, over the next five years the Management Consulting Services market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 183200 million by 2024, from US$ 139400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Management Consulting Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Management Consulting Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Management Consulting Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Less than $500m

$500-$1bn

$1bn-$5bn

$5bn+

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Management Consulting Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Management Consulting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Management Consulting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Management Consulting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Management Consulting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Management Consulting Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Management Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Management Consulting Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Operations Advisory

2.2.2 Strategy Advisory

2.2.3 HR Advisory

2.3 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Management Consulting Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Less than $500m

2.4.2 $500-$1bn

2.4.3 $1bn-$5bn

2.4.4 $5bn+

2.5 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Management Consulting Services by Players

3.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Management Consulting Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Management Consulting Services by Regions

4.1 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Management Consulting Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Management Consulting Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Management Consulting Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Management Consulting Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Management Consulting Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Management Consulting Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Management Consulting Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Deloitte Consulting

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Deloitte Consulting Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Deloitte Consulting News

11.2 PwC

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.2.3 PwC Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 PwC News

11.3 EY

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.3.3 EY Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 EY News

11.4 KPMG

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.4.3 KPMG Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 KPMG News

11.5 Accenture

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Accenture Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Accenture News

11.6 IBM

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.6.3 IBM Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IBM News

11.7 McKinsey

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.7.3 McKinsey Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 McKinsey News

11.8 Booz Allen Hamilton

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Booz Allen Hamilton Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Booz Allen Hamilton News

11.9 The Boston Consulting Group

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.9.3 The Boston Consulting Group Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 The Boston Consulting Group News

11.10 Bain & Company

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Management Consulting Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Bain & Company Management Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Bain & Company News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

