According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Facility Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Facility Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Facility Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Enterprise Facility Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hippo CMMS
Quick Base
ServiceNow Facility Management
iLab Core Facility Management
CBRE ServiceInsight
Nexudus Spaces
Skedda Bookings
OfficeSpace Software
FMX
AiM Space Management
ARC Facilities
Infraspeak
360Facility
WebCheckout
ARCHIBUS
UpKeep
Rosmiman IWMS Global Site
RecTimes
WebTMA
Scout Systems HQ
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Facility Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Facility Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Facility Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Facility Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Facility Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 Web Based
2.3 Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Enterprise Facility Management Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software by Players
3.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Enterprise Facility Management Software by Regions
4.1 Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Enterprise Facility Management Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Facility Management Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Hippo CMMS
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Hippo CMMS Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Hippo CMMS News
11.2 Quick Base
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Quick Base Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Quick Base News
11.3 ServiceNow Facility Management
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.3.3 ServiceNow Facility Management Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ServiceNow Facility Management News
11.4 iLab Core Facility Management
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.4.3 iLab Core Facility Management Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 iLab Core Facility Management News
11.5 CBRE ServiceInsight
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.5.3 CBRE ServiceInsight Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 CBRE ServiceInsight News
11.6 Nexudus Spaces
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Nexudus Spaces Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Nexudus Spaces News
11.7 Skedda Bookings
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Skedda Bookings Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Skedda Bookings News
11.8 OfficeSpace Software
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.8.3 OfficeSpace Software Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 OfficeSpace Software News
11.9 FMX
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.9.3 FMX Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 FMX News
11.10 AiM Space Management
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Enterprise Facility Management Software Product Offered
11.10.3 AiM Space Management Enterprise Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 AiM Space Management News
11.11 ARC Facilities
11.12 Infraspeak
11.13 360Facility
11.14 WebCheckout
11.15 ARCHIBUS
11.16 UpKeep
11.17 Rosmiman IWMS Global Site
11.18 RecTimes
11.19 WebTMA
11.20 Scout Systems HQ
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
