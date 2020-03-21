Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Aviation MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aviation MRO market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aviation MRO business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aviation MRO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Aviation MRO value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Military

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airbus Helicopters

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aviation MRO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aviation MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aviation MRO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aviation MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aviation MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Aviation MRO Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Aviation MRO Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Aviation MRO Segment by Type

2.2.1 Engine Maintenance

2.2.2 Components Maintenance

2.2.3 Airframe Heavy Maintenance

2.2.4 Line Maintenance Modification

2.3 Aviation MRO Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Aviation MRO Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Military

2.5 Aviation MRO Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Aviation MRO by Players

3.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Aviation MRO Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Aviation MRO by Regions

4.1 Aviation MRO Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Aviation MRO Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aviation MRO by Countries

7.2 Europe Aviation MRO Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Aviation MRO Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Aviation MRO Market Forecast

10.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Airbus Helicopters

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Airbus Helicopters News

11.2 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.2.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC News

11.3 Leonardo S.p.A

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.3.3 Leonardo S.p.A Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Leonardo S.p.A News

11.4 Sikorsky Aircraft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.4.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Sikorsky Aircraft News

11.5 Turbomeca (Safran)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.5.3 Turbomeca (Safran) Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Turbomeca (Safran) News

11.6 Bell Helicopter

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.6.3 Bell Helicopter Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Bell Helicopter News

11.7 Heli-One

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.7.3 Heli-One Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Heli-One News

11.8 Honeywell Aerospace

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.8.3 Honeywell Aerospace Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Honeywell Aerospace News

11.9 Staero

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.9.3 Staero Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Staero News

11.10 StandardAero

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered

11.10.3 StandardAero Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 StandardAero News

11.11 Pratt & Whitney

11.12 Russian Helicopter

11.13 MTU Maintenance

11.14 RUAG Aviation

11.15 Robinson Helicopter

11.16 Lufthansa Technik

11.17 GE Aviation

11.18 AFI KLM E&M

11.19 ST Aerospace

11.20 AAR Corp.

11.21 Rolls-Royce

11.22 SR Technics

11.23 SIA Engineering

11.24 Delta TechOps

11.25 Haeco

11.26 JAL Engineering

11.27 Ameco Beijing

11.28 TAP M&E

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

