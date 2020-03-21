Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Public Relation Agency Service helps the client company with public relations activities of various additional services and quality services provided by the client company to the public so as to shape a good image, strive for public supprt, enhance the market competitiveness and promoting the steady development.

According to this study, over the next five years the Public Relation Agency Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Public Relation Agency Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Relation Agency Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Public Relation Agency Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

One-stop Service

Customized Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Edelman

Weber Shandwick

Fleishman Hillard

Ketchum Public Relations

Burson-Marsteller

MSL

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Ogilvy

BlueFocus

Cohn & Wolfe

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Relation Agency Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Public Relation Agency Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Relation Agency Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Relation Agency Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Relation Agency Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Public Relation Agency Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 One-stop Service

2.2.2 Customized Service

2.3 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Public Relation Agency Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2.5 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Public Relation Agency Service by Players

3.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Public Relation Agency Service by Regions

4.1 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Public Relation Agency Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Edelman

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Edelman Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Edelman News

11.2 Weber Shandwick

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Weber Shandwick Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Weber Shandwick News

11.3 Fleishman Hillard

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Fleishman Hillard Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Fleishman Hillard News

11.4 Ketchum Public Relations

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Ketchum Public Relations Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ketchum Public Relations News

11.5 Burson-Marsteller

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Burson-Marsteller Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Burson-Marsteller News

11.6 MSL

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.6.3 MSL Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 MSL News

11.7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.7.3 Hill+Knowlton Strategies Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Hill+Knowlton Strategies News

11.8 Ogilvy

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.8.3 Ogilvy Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ogilvy News

11.9 BlueFocus

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.9.3 BlueFocus Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 BlueFocus News

11.10 Cohn & Wolfe

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered

11.10.3 Cohn & Wolfe Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Cohn & Wolfe News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

