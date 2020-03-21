Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Public Relation Agency Service helps the client company with public relations activities of various additional services and quality services provided by the client company to the public so as to shape a good image, strive for public supprt, enhance the market competitiveness and promoting the steady development.
According to this study, over the next five years the Public Relation Agency Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Public Relation Agency Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Relation Agency Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Public Relation Agency Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
One-stop Service
Customized Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Edelman
Weber Shandwick
Fleishman Hillard
Ketchum Public Relations
Burson-Marsteller
MSL
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Ogilvy
BlueFocus
Cohn & Wolfe
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Public Relation Agency Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Public Relation Agency Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Public Relation Agency Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Public Relation Agency Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Public Relation Agency Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Public Relation Agency Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 One-stop Service
2.2.2 Customized Service
2.3 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Public Relation Agency Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Public Relation Agency Service by Players
3.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Public Relation Agency Service by Regions
4.1 Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Public Relation Agency Service by Countries
7.2 Europe Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Public Relation Agency Service Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Public Relation Agency Service Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Edelman
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Edelman Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Edelman News
11.2 Weber Shandwick
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Weber Shandwick Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Weber Shandwick News
11.3 Fleishman Hillard
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Fleishman Hillard Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Fleishman Hillard News
11.4 Ketchum Public Relations
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Ketchum Public Relations Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Ketchum Public Relations News
11.5 Burson-Marsteller
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.5.3 Burson-Marsteller Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Burson-Marsteller News
11.6 MSL
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.6.3 MSL Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 MSL News
11.7 Hill+Knowlton Strategies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Hill+Knowlton Strategies Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Hill+Knowlton Strategies News
11.8 Ogilvy
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Ogilvy Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Ogilvy News
11.9 BlueFocus
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.9.3 BlueFocus Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 BlueFocus News
11.10 Cohn & Wolfe
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Public Relation Agency Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Cohn & Wolfe Public Relation Agency Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Cohn & Wolfe News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
