Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain in Supply Chain market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain in Supply Chain business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain in Supply Chain market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Blockchain in Supply Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Marketing and Advertising

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

T-Mining

DTCO

Deloitte

Primechain

Veem

Guardtime

BTL

Ripple

OpenXCell

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Supply Chain market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blockchain in Supply Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Supply Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain in Supply Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain in Supply Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Segment by Type

2.2.1 Public Blockchain

2.2.2 Private Blockchain

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Blockchain in Supply Chain Segment by Application

2.4.1 Marketing and Advertising

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain by Players

3.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Blockchain in Supply Chain by Regions

4.1 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain in Supply Chain by Countries

7.2 Europe Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Supply Chain by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Forecast

10.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 T-Mining

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.4.3 T-Mining Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 T-Mining News

11.5 DTCO

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.5.3 DTCO Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 DTCO News

11.6 Deloitte

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.6.3 Deloitte Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Deloitte News

11.7 Primechain

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.7.3 Primechain Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Primechain News

11.8 Veem

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.8.3 Veem Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Veem News

11.9 Guardtime

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.9.3 Guardtime Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Guardtime News

11.10 BTL

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Product Offered

11.10.3 BTL Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 BTL News

11.11 Ripple

11.12 OpenXCell

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

