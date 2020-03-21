Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
The 5G network is the fifth generation mobile communication network, it is used in applications such as IoT, wearable devices, robots,smart homes, smart cities and connected factories.
According to this study, over the next five years the 5G Applications and Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G Applications and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G Applications and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the 5G Applications and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Enhanced Mobile Broadband
Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications
Fixed Wireless Access
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Telecommunications
Automotive
Government
Media and Entertainment
Consumer Electronics
Banking
Energy and Utilities
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airtel India
AT&T Intellectual Property
China Mobile
Cisco
Deutsche Telekom AG
EITC
Intel
KT Corp
Nokia
NTT Docomo
Samsung
Ericsson
Verizon Wireless
Telstra Wholesale
Vodafone Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 5G Applications and Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of 5G Applications and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 5G Applications and Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 5G Applications and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of 5G Applications and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 5G Applications and Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 5G Applications and Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband
2.2.2 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications
2.2.3 Massive Machine Type Communications
2.2.4 Fixed Wireless Access
2.2.5 Others
2.3 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 5G Applications and Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Telecommunications
2.4.2 Automotive
2.4.3 Government
2.4.4 Media and Entertainment
2.4.5 Consumer Electronics
2.4.6 Banking
2.4.7 Energy and Utilities
2.4.8 Others
2.5 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global 5G Applications and Services by Players
3.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global 5G Applications and Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 5G Applications and Services by Regions
4.1 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas 5G Applications and Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC 5G Applications and Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe 5G Applications and Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa 5G Applications and Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe 5G Applications and Services by Countries
7.2 Europe 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa 5G Applications and Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa 5G Applications and Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global 5G Applications and Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global 5G Applications and Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global 5G Applications and Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global 5G Applications and Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airtel India
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Airtel India 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airtel India News
11.2 AT&T Intellectual Property
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.2.3 AT&T Intellectual Property 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 AT&T Intellectual Property News
11.3 China Mobile
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.3.3 China Mobile 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 China Mobile News
11.4 Cisco
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Cisco 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Cisco News
11.5 Deutsche Telekom AG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Deutsche Telekom AG 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Deutsche Telekom AG News
11.6 EITC
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.6.3 EITC 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 EITC News
11.7 Intel
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Intel 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Intel News
11.8 KT Corp
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.8.3 KT Corp 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 KT Corp News
11.9 Nokia
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Nokia 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nokia News
11.10 NTT Docomo
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 5G Applications and Services Product Offered
11.10.3 NTT Docomo 5G Applications and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 NTT Docomo News
11.11 Samsung
11.12 Ericsson
11.13 Verizon Wireless
11.14 Telstra Wholesale
11.15 Vodafone Limited
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
