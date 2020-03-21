Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
According to statistics cited by Symantec, in that one minute, more than 679 new malware variants may have been created (there were 357 million new malware variants detected in 2016 alone).
With the ever-increasing number of cybersecurity threats out there to deal with, it’s vital that you have the right protections in place. While you may not stop every threat, you can minimize your risks if you have the right cybersecurity solutions.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cybersecurity Solutions and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Identity and Access Management (IAM).
Risk and compliance management
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Unified Threat Management (UTM)
Firewall
Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Personal
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Telos Corporation
Akamai
Secureworks
NEC
Comodo
FireEye
Schneider Electric
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM).
2.2.2 Risk and compliance management
2.2.3 Encryption
2.2.4 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
2.2.5 Unified Threat Management (UTM)
2.2.6 Firewall
2.2.7 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
2.2.8 Others
2.3 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Personal
2.5 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Players
3.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Regions
4.1 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Telos Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Telos Corporation Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Telos Corporation News
11.2 Akamai
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Akamai Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Akamai News
11.3 Secureworks
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Secureworks Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Secureworks News
11.4 NEC
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.4.3 NEC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NEC News
11.5 Comodo
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Comodo Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Comodo News
11.6 LinkedIn
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.6.3 LinkedIn Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 LinkedIn News
11.7 FireEye
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.7.3 FireEye Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 FireEye News
11.8 Schneider Electric
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Schneider Electric Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Schneider Electric News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
