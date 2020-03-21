According to this study, over the next five years, the market for vulnerability management software will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report shows the global market share of key companies in the vulnerability management software sector,

presented in Chapter 3. This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the vulnerability management software market by product type, application, key companies and keys. Regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in chapter 3.

IBM

Templarbit

Sophos

BitDam

Cronus-Cyber ​​Technologies

AttackIQ

Atera Networks

SolarWinds Worldwide

Jscrambler

LogMeIn

Micro Focus

Infosec

KnowBe4

Defense Works

Sqreen

This study considers the value of the vulnerability management software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Violation and Attack Simulation Software (BAS) Patch

Management Software

Execution Software

Self-Protection Software Security Awareness Training Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Sole

Proprietorship Others This report also distributes the market by region: breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Korea Southeast Asia India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

Kingdom Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC country

In addition, this report discusses the main drivers influencing market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for vulnerability management software by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024. Analyze vulnerability management software in relation to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market. Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry). Project the size of the vulnerability management software submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Understand the structure of the software market vulnerability management by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in vulnerability management software, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global market growth in vulnerability management software (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 Years considered

1.4 Methodology of market research

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1

2.1 Overview of the world market 2.1. 1 Size of the global market for vulnerability management software 2014-2024

2.1.2 Market size of CAGR vulnerability management software by region

2.2 Vulnerability management software segment by type

2.2.1 Violation and attack simulation software (BAS)

2.2.2 Violation and attack simulation software (BAS)

2.2.3 Software self-protection performance applications

2.2.4 Software Security awareness training

2.3 Vulnerability management software Market size by type

2.3.1 Global vulnerability management software Market size Market share by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global market for vulnerability management software by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Vulnerability management software by application segment

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Market size of vulnerability management software by application

2.5. 1 Market share of the size of the global market for vulnerability management software by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global market for application-specific vulnerability management software (2014-2019)

Suite ….

