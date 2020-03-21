Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2108498
This report studies the global Recommendation Engine market, analyzes and researches the Recommendation Engine development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
Google
AWS
Microsoft
Salesforce
Sentient Technologies
HPE
Oracle
Intel
SAP
Fuzzy.AI
Infinite Analytics
\n
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
\n
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Collaborative Filtering
Content-based Filtering
Hybrid Recommendation
\n
Market segment by Application, Recommendation Engine can be split into
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Media and entertainment
Transportation
Others
\n
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-recommendation-engine-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Recommendation Engine
1.1. Recommendation Engine Market Overview
1.1.1. Recommendation Engine Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Recommendation Engine Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Recommendation Engine Market by Type
1.3.1. Collaborative Filtering
1.3.2. Content-based Filtering
1.3.3. Hybrid Recommendation
1.4. Recommendation Engine Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Manufacturing
1.4.2. Healthcare
1.4.3. BFSI
1.4.4. Media and entertainment
1.4.5. Transportation
1.4.6. Others
n
Chapter Two: Global Recommendation Engine Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Recommendation Engine Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
n
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. IBM
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Google
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. AWS
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5. Recent Developments
3.4. Microsoft
3.4.1. Company Profile
3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5. Recent Developments
3.5. Salesforce
3.5.1. Company Profile
3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5. Recent Developments
3.6. Sentient Technologies
3.6.1. Company Profile
3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5. Recent Developments
3.7. HPE
3.7.1. Company Profile
3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5. Recent Developments
3.8. Oracle
3.8.1. Company Profile
3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5. Recent Developments
3.9. Intel
3.9.1. Company Profile
3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5. Recent Developments
3.10. SAP
3.10.1. Company Profile
3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4. Recommendation Engine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5. Recent Developments
3.11. Fuzzy.AI
3.12. Infinite Analytics
n
Chapter Four: Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1. Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2. Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3. Potential Application of Recommendation Engine in Future
4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Recommendation Engine
n
Chapter Five: United States Recommendation Engine Development Status and Outlook
5.1. United States Recommendation Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2. United States Recommendation Engine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3. United States Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Six: EU Recommendation Engine Development Status and Outlook
6.1. EU Recommendation Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2. EU Recommendation Engine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3. EU Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Seven: Japan Recommendation Engine Development Status and Outlook
7.1. Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2. Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3. Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eight: China Recommendation Engine Development Status and Outlook
8.1. China Recommendation Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2. China Recommendation Engine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3. China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Nine: India Recommendation Engine Development Status and Outlook
9.1. India Recommendation Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2. India Recommendation Engine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3. India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Development Status and Outlook
10.1. Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2. Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3. Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1. Global Recommendation Engine Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1. United States Recommendation Engine Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2. EU Recommendation Engine Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3. Japan Recommendation Engine Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4. China Recommendation Engine Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5. India Recommendation Engine Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6. Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2. Global Recommendation Engine Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3. Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
n
Chapter Twelve: Recommendation Engine Market Dynamics
12.1. Recommendation Engine Market Opportunities
12.2. Recommendation Engine Challenge and Risk
12.2.1. Competition from Opponents
12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy
12.3. Recommendation Engine Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1. Threat from Substitute
12.3.2. Government Policy
12.3.3. Technology Risks
12.4. Recommendation Engine Market Driving Force
12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2. Potential Application
n
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1. Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1. Substitutes
13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3. External Environmental Change
13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2. Other Risk Factors
n
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
n
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1. Methodology
15.2. Analyst Introduction
15.3. Data Source
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2108498
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: