This report studies the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market, analyzes and researches the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Axrtek

Avago Technologies

Casio Computer Co

Panasonic Corporation

Lvx Systems

Pure Li-Fi

Firefly Wireless Networks

Gallium Lighting, Llc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nakagawa Laboratories

San’an Optoelectronics Co





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Points

Station Points





Market segment by Application, Visible Light Communications (VLC) can be split into

Indoor Applications

Outdoor Applications

Underwater Communications





Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Visible Light Communications (VLC)

1.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Overview

1.1.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by Type

1.3.1. Access Points

1.3.2. Station Points

1.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Indoor Applications

1.4.2. Outdoor Applications

1.4.3. Underwater Communications

n

Chapter Two: Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Axrtek

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Avago Technologies

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Casio Computer Co

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. Panasonic Corporation

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5. Recent Developments

3.5. Lvx Systems

3.5.1. Company Profile

3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Pure Li-Fi

3.6.1. Company Profile

3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5. Recent Developments

3.7. Firefly Wireless Networks

3.7.1. Company Profile

3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5. Recent Developments

3.8. Gallium Lighting, Llc

3.8.1. Company Profile

3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5. Recent Developments

3.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3.9.1. Company Profile

3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5. Recent Developments

3.10. Nakagawa Laboratories

3.10.1. Company Profile

3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5. Recent Developments

3.11. San’an Optoelectronics Co

n

Chapter Four: Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3. Potential Application of Visible Light Communications (VLC) in Future

4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Visible Light Communications (VLC)

n

Chapter Five: United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook

5.1. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook

6.1. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook

7.1. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook

8.1. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook

9.1. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook

10.1. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Dynamics

12.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Opportunities

12.2. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1. Competition from Opponents

12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy

12.3. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1. Threat from Substitute

12.3.2. Government Policy

12.3.3. Technology Risks

12.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Driving Force

12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2. Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1. Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1. Substitutes

13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3. External Environmental Change

13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2. Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1. Methodology

15.2. Analyst Introduction

15.3. Data Source

