Contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions offer similar functional capabilities to those of on-premises contact center infrastructure, but there are key differences. With CCaaS, connectivity to other cloud-based applications may be easier, consumption is paid for via monthly subscription, and there is a stronger focus on service capabilities. Functions and abilities that organizations consider when reviewing their contact center requirements include: • Automatic call distribution (ACD) and interactive voice response (IVR). • Universal routing and queuing of voice and internet channels • A chatbot capability to support self-service and assisted-service interactions and transactions. • Proactive contact, including outbound dialing and SMS, as well as push text and email notifications. • Access to customer data • Support for virtual operations, remote agents and subject matter expets • Customer relationship tracking, management applications and operational support applications.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contact Center as a Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contact Center as a Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact Center as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Contact Center as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Five9

inContact

Talkdesk

Genesys

8×8

NewVoiceMedia

Serenova

Connect First

Noble Systems

Cisco (BroadSoft)

Evolve IP

Nuance

Content Guru

Puzzel (Intelecom)

Orange Business

Services

Capgemini

BT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contact Center as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contact Center as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contact Center as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contact Center as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contact Center as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

