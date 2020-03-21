Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Electronic commerce or ecommerce is a term for any type of business, or commercial transaction, that involves the transfer of information across the Internet.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cross-Border Electronic Commerce market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cross-Border Electronic Commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cross-Border Electronic Commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cross-Border Electronic Commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

B2B

B2C

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Clothing & Footwear

Industrial & Science

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon

Walmart

Rakuten, Inc

Aliexpress.com

Alibaba.com

Ebay

JD.com

Flipkart

Lazada

OLX Inc.

LightInTheBox

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cross-Border Electronic Commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cross-Border Electronic Commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cross-Border Electronic Commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Segment by Type

2.2.1 B2B

2.2.2 B2C

2.2.3 C2C

2.3 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Beauty & Personal Care

2.4.3 Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Clothing & Footwear

2.4.5 Industrial & Science

2.4.6 Sports & Leisure

2.4.7 Travel & Tourism

2.4.8 Other

2.5 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce by Players

3.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce by Regions

4.1 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cross-Border Electronic Commerce by Countries

7.2 Europe Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cross-Border Electronic Commerce by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Amazon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.1.3 Amazon Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Amazon News

11.2 Walmart

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.2.3 Walmart Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Walmart News

11.3 Rakuten, Inc

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.3.3 Rakuten, Inc Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Rakuten, Inc News

11.4 Aliexpress.com

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.4.3 Aliexpress.com Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aliexpress.com News

11.5 Alibaba.com

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.5.3 Alibaba.com Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Alibaba.com News

11.6 Ebay

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.6.3 Ebay Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ebay News

11.7 JD.com

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.7.3 JD.com Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 JD.com News

11.8 Flipkart

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.8.3 Flipkart Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Flipkart News

11.9 Lazada

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.9.3 Lazada Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Lazada News

11.10 OLX Inc.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Product Offered

11.10.3 OLX Inc. Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 OLX Inc. News

11.11 LightInTheBox

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

