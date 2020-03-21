Birth Control Implant Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2025

Global Birth Control Implant Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Birth Control Implant market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Birth Control Implant market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Birth Control Implant market report covers the key segments,

key players have an added advantage. Technological innovations will keep driving the birth control implant market. However, the regulations related to the approval of the Birth control implants tend to restrain the market. The cost of these birth control implants and their inability for protection against STD’s act as another drawback. Advancements such as Nexplanon, which was launched in 2011 by Merck & Co. at United States. The Worldwide sales of Birth control implants by Merck & Co., that consist of Implanon and Nexplanon rose to $588 million in the year 2015 which indicates a 17% increase compared to 2014. This implies that these birth control products have a higher demand in the United States and the emerging markets. The birth control implant Jadelle, was developed and licensed by The Population Council. Further research and development activities pertaining to birth control implants are being undertaken with partnership with WomanCare Global. In 2016, Bayer announced its birth control implant Jadelle will be available at half the price until 2023, in order to cater to the needs of the poor. Thus, focusing and expanding its customer base to the emerging economies. Other birth control implants, such as Nesterone™ and Capronor™ comprising of different progestins, and biodegradable rods, pellets or microcapsules are under developmental stages.

Geographically, Birth control implants is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAJ, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Birth control implants due to rising awareness about the better results, hence a proportional increase in treatment procedures. The emerging regions are also anticipated to attain higher growth in the forecasted period for birth control implants market.

The players in Birth control implants market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG,

