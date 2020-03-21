ReportsnReports added a new report on The Israel Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Israel Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Israel Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market.



The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Israel. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Israel. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The Israeli pharmaceutical market was $1.85B in 2012.

This increased at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% to $2.42B in 2018. The market is forecast to be $2.96B in 2025. The Israel medical device market was valued at $1.42B in 2015, which increased at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach $1.63B in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from $1.7B in 2020 to $2.1B in 2025. The strong financial regulations and an export-driven, open-market economy have led Israel to economic growth, but strained political relationships with neighboring Arab countries and terrorism are pervasive threats.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary – Overview

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Start-Ups in Israel

2.4 Key Events: Israeli Pharmaceutical Timeline, 2014-2020

2.5 Key Events: Israeli Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&A, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, Israel, 2019

3 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Government Initiatives

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4 Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Device Market – Major Segments

4.3 Medical Device Market – Major Players

5 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6 Deal analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: M&A, VC, and PE Deals, Pharma Market, Israel 2019-2020

6.2 Deal Analysis: M&A, VC, and PE Deals, Pharmaceutical Market, Israel, 2019-2020

7 HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Landscape, Israel

7.1.1 HealthTech Deals Landscape, Israel

7.2 Key HealthTech Deals, Israel

7.3 Digital Health Companies, Israel

7.4 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Israel

7.5 Effect of GDPR in Israel

7.6 HealthTech Landscape- Israel- Benefits and Risks

8 Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Israel

8.2 Overview of Health Insurance, Israel

8.3 Reimbursement Process, Israel

8.4 Healthcare Spending and Health Price Index, Israel

8.5 Pricing Policies, Israel

8.3 Regulatory Landscape, Israel

8.3.1 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Drugs, Israel

8.3.2 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, Israel

8.3.3 Licensing Process for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing

8.3.4 Licensing Process for Pharmaceutical Exports and Imports

8.3.5 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Israel

8.3.6 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent Prosecution Highway, Israel

8.3.7 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, Israel

8.3.8 Clinical Trial Regulations, Israel

8.3.9 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Israel

8.3.10 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, Israel

8.3.11 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, Israel

9.3.12 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Israel

9 Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Initiatives, Israel

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, Israel

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, Israel

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, Israel

9.5 Environmental Health, Israel

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, Israel

9.7 Disease Burden, Israel

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure

10 Trade Associations, Israel

11 Trade Fairs, Israel

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.1.4 Expert Panel

13.2 Bibliography

and more…