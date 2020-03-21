Smart transportation is an array of technologies that helps to achieve a goal of efficient energy management, improve the quality of life and safety of urban citizens. Though, the technological infrastructure across the world is growing at significant pace, the emerging countries still needs substantial development in the area of smart transportation and networking infrastructure. The European Commission has put forward an investment plan worth USD 13 billion in the transport infrastructure for 276 transport projects, selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). According to AMA, the Global Smart Transportation market is expected to see growth rate of 18.9% and may see market size of USD215.3 Billion by 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Smart Transportation Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Smart Transportation Forecast till 2025*.

Market Drivers

Rise in traffic congestions owing to increase in number of vehicles across the world

Smooth flow of traffic and time saving in commutation of vehicles

Market Trend

Surging demand of autonomous vehicles in various developed economies such as United States, United Kingdom, France and others

Encourages the development and promotion of green fuels

Restraints

Lack of standardized regulatory framework for energy sectors

Opportunities

Surging government focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and curbing alarming levels of traffic congestion

Rise in demand of efficient transportation and networks worldwide

The Global Smart Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System), Application (Autonomous/driverless vehicles, Route information and route guidance, Shared mobility, Transit hubs, Video management, Others), Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Maritime)

To comprehend Global Smart Transportation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Smart Transportation market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Smart Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Smart Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Smart Transportation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Smart Transportation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Smart Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Global Smart Transportation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

