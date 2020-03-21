Refrigeration Oil Market Size Analysis 2019-2027

The global Refrigeration Oil market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Refrigeration Oil market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Refrigeration Oil market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Refrigeration Oil market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

On the basis of application, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into air conditioners, coolers, chillers, refrigerators/ freezers, condensers and others. Air conditioners segment occupied a major share in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. The installation of air conditioners in vehicles, residences, centralised systems in offices and in industries is one of the reasons for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. Use of chillers, refrigerators, and air conditioners in pharmaceutical research laboratories, research & development department of food & beverage, fine chemical industries are expected to witness a significant growth of industrial segment over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from sales of refrigeration oil in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016–2026

Development of supermarkets, shopping complexes, research and development in food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase the demand for air conditioners, chillers, and refrigerators in APEJ region. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for refrigeration oil in the APEJ region. The refrigeration oil market in North America and Western Europe is expected to be relatively mature than the APEJ market over the forecast period.

Strengthening the sales channel of refrigeration oil is the main strategy adopted by key players across the globe

The major players operating the global refrigeration oil market are ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, MEIWA CORPORATION, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, FUCHS Lubricants and The Lubrizol Corporation. These key players are focusing on strengthening their sales channels to cater to the rising demand for refrigeration oil across the globe.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Refrigeration Oil market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Refrigeration Oil market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Refrigeration Oil market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Refrigeration Oil market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

