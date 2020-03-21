Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Legal Tech Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Legal Tech Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Legal Tech. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Blue J Legal (Canada), Anaqua Inc. (United States), CrimsonLogic (Singapore), INTELLEX (Singapore), Kira Inc. (Canada), LexisNexis (United States), Pensieve (India), Practice Evolve (Australia), Resolve Software Group (RSG) (Australia), Casetext Inc. (United States) and Catalyst Repository Systems (United States)

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the technology and software that are used to provide legal services. Legal technologies have turned into the essential element of competition among legal-market stakeholders. Traditional law firms are facing a very large amount of pressure from clients to deliver more at less cost and higher quality. This goes with the advent of reforms in the legal market, especially those pushed by new technological opportunities. Legal technologies allow legal service provider to enhance productivity, offer innovative digital products such as cybercrime consultation, contract management, due diligence, which improves legal-service delivery and quality while keeping costs at a low level. Specifically, scholars have defined legal technology as the application of technology and to help law firms with practice management like billing, big-data, e-discoveries and document storage.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Attorneys

Move From Outside Counsel to In-House Counsel for Corporations

Market Trend

Increasing Automation in Legal Industry

Increasing Demand for More Efficiency from Legal Profession

Restraints

Abundance of Solution in the Market

Opportunities

Growing Smart Contacts

Need of Legal Input in Each Case

Challenges

Lack of Understanding How Technology Can Be Deployed In the Legal Function

Lack of Industry Standards

The Global Legal Tech Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Analytics, Others), Components (Software, Solutions), Enterprise Size (Large departments (40+ attorneys), Mid-sized departments (10-39 attorneys), Small departments (1-9 attorneys)), End-Users (Clients, Lawyers)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

