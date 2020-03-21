Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market – Qualitative Insights by 2027

In 2018, the market size of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions .
This report studies the global market size of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software
The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market has been segmented as follows:
Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management SolutionsMarket
By Component
- Hardware
- RFID Readers
- Real-Time Location
- System (RTLS)
- Barcode Scanners
- Barcode Printers
- Barcode Stickers
- RFID Tags
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Services
- Consulting & Training
- Implementation & Integration
- Operation & Maintenance
By Application
- IT Asset Tracking
- Equipment Tracking
- Facility Management
- Tool Tracking
- Funding Management
- Mandate Compliance
- Warehouse Management
- Others
By Industry
- Retail
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Transportation and Logistics
- Chemical
- Energy & Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Government
- Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.