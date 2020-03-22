Trona is an evaporative salt mineral, sodium bicarbonate hydrate. It is fibrous or columnar, gray or yellowish white or colorless. Glass luster. Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1246186 Scope of the Report This report focuses on the Trona in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Trona Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector. Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on report https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1246186 Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers: Genesis Energy L.P.

FMC Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Ciner Resources LP

Solvay SA

Magadi Soda Company

Market Segment by Type, covers: Conventional Continuous Mining Method

Room Mining Method

Pillar Mining Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Power

Glass

Steel

Cement

Waste Management

Oil and Gas (refineries)

Others

