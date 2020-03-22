orian Research added a latest research Report on Licorice Root Market. This report is designed by detailed investigation procedure to collect all the necessary data. This report contains the brief profile of leading players in the industry along with their future plans and current developments. Further, report considers the revenue generated from the market analysis and opportunity analysis to estimate the market size.

The major players in the market include CENTURY RAYON LIMITED, Glanzstoff Austria GmbH and Co. KG, Sateri Holdings Limited, SmartFiber AG, SOLVAY ACETOW GMBH, Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., THAI RAYON PUBLIC CO. LTD., Weyerhaeuser Company, Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Acetate Fiber Co., Ltd., FIBREZONE INDIA, WALTAR ENTERPRISES and Others

A Man-made Fibers refers to the fibers which are obtained from plant pulps. These are also called as manufactured fibers. Some of the key characteristics of these fibers include, high strength, light weight, and moisture absorbent.

Demand from end use applications and technological advancement are major factors driving the Man-made Fibers market across the globe. However, brand duplication and competition from local manufacturers is one of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

The global Man-made Fibers market is primarily segmented by type, Distribution Channel, Application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Viscose Fiber

* Lyocell Fiber

* Others (Modal Fiber, Acetate Fiber)

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is divided into:

* Online Sales

* Offline Sales

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into:

* Apparel

* Home Textile

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East and Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, Acquisitions, and agreements and partnerships to expand their business across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, product type, Distribution Channel, and Application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, Distribution Channel, and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Man-made Fibers

Target Audience:

* Man-made Fibers manufacturer and Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Technology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data Full Body, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand and supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and Application trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body and Associations

* Research Institutes

