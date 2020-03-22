Scope of global angelica extract market includes by Source (Angelica Root, Angelica Powder, Angelica Oil), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), by End Users (Hyper Market / Super Market, Speciality Stores, Medical Stores, Retail Stores, Online Stores), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).”

The key players profiled in the market include:

Merck KGaA, Ultra International, NOW Health Group, Young Living Essential Oil, Mighty International company, ltd., Tropical Herbal Products Company, ltd., Thiptipa co., ltd, Zingo Enterprise Co., ltd., Bio- botanica, Inc., Aromaaz International, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Kshipra Biotech Private limited, Herbo Nutra, Green Heaven India, Phyto Herbal, Nisarg Life Sciences Private Limited, Navchetana Kendra and Apex Biotechnol

Angelica a root, known by many names such as wild celery, dang GUI and wild parsnip. It’s an aromatic herb, which grows in Korea, Japan and China. Angelica has an antibacterial action, which prevents the growth of various bacteria and thus finds potential medical usage. Angelica has been used for strengthening lungs, kidney, liver and heart. Angelica plant, seed fruit, root are used for making herbal medicine. Angelica Extract is an herbal tonic for blood circulation. Also, it is considered an all-purpose woman’s tonic herb. Angelica extract is widely used in functional food and pharmaceuticals. Increasing health awareness among consumers is driving the growth of the global angelica extract market.

Solutions extracted from the angelica herb are widely used by consumers who are facing health issues owing to changing lifestyles. This is acting as a major factor in influencing the growth of the angelica extract market. However, despite accounting for several angelica uses, the food and beverage and the cosmetic industries are witnessing a lack of new suppliers owing to the low yield and low volume demand for the angelica plant.

Global Angelica Extract Market is increasing due to increasing awareness related to the benefits of angelica plant coupled with growing usage of angelica extract in functional food is driving the growth of the global angelica extract market. Increasing the use of angelica extract in various foods to enhance taste and health benefits is increasing the adoption of angelica extract in different food products, thus fuelling market growth.

Moreover, angelica has various medical benefits such as providing energy, vitality, enriching blood, etc. It also helps in reducing diseases such as anemia, low immunity problem, and other diseases. Furthermore, angelica extract also contains anti-aging properties. So the demand for angelica extract is increasing amongst the cosmetic manufacturers, which further results in to growth of global angelica extract market. Nowadays, online availability of the angelica extract is increasing, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global angelica extract market.

In addition, extensive research and development initiatives for the increasing uses and applications of the angelica extract is also fuelling the growth of the global angelica extract market. High dose of angelica extract increase sugar in urine, which is not beneficial for diabetics and thus, restricts adoption among a significant population. However, the prices of angelica extract are very high, which also acts as a restraining factor for global angelica extract market growth.

The global angelica extract market is primarily segmented by source, application, end-users, and region.

On the basis of Source, the market is split into:

* Angelica Root

* Angelica Powder

* Angelica Oil

Based on Application, the market is divided into:

* Food and Beverages

* Pharmaceuticals

* Cosmetics

Based on the End Users, the market is segmented into:

* Hyper Market / Super Market

* Speciality Stores

* Medical Stores

* Retail Stores

* Online Stores

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their business across the globe.

