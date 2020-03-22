Cool Roofs Market research report gives the detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies as well as Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

The global cool roofs market is segmented on the basis of roof type into steep slope and low slope. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into single-ply membranes, asphalt shingles, metal roofs and coated roofs. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Moreover, on the basis of region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

On the basis of roof type, the market is split into

* Steep Slope

* Low Slope

On the basis of product type, the market is split into

* Single-ply Membranes

* Asphalt Shingles

* Metal Roofs

* Coated Roofs

On the basis of application, the market is split into

* Residential

* Commercial

* Industrial

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

* Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

* South America- Brazil, Argentina

* Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Owens Corning

Tamko Building Products, Inc.

IKO Industries Ltd.

ATAS International Inc.

Henry Company

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, and regional, roof type, product type and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements and joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, roof type, product type and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Cool Roofs Equipment and Material Type Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand and supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, application trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body and Associations

* Research Institutes

