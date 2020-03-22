The global Lycopene market was valued at USD 111.27 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 150.27 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period.

The Lycopene market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Lycopene comes from the carotenoid family that has antioxidant properties. Antioxidants are essential to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals (compounds). These free radicals are responsible for oxidative stress in the body which is linked to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s. Lycopene helps keep these free radicals produced in the body in balance and protects the body against conditions mentioned above. Lycopene found in many fruits and vegetables especially tomatoes.

Global Lycopene Market Revenue, 2015 – 2026

The global Lycopene market is primarily segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type the market is segmented into regular type, organic type, and others. Based on application the market is segmented into dietary supplements, food and beverage. Further, based on region the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of type, regular type segment dominated the global lycopene market in 2019. On the other hand, organic type segment reflected the highest growing market for the Lycopene market.

Based on the application, food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2019. Moreover, food & beverage segment also represented the highest growing market for the Lycopene.

Furthermore, based on region, Europe dominated the global market due to the increasing application of Lycopene in food & beverage. Moreover, Asia Pacific had also shown the highest market growth for the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Regular Type

* Organic Type

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Dietary Supplements

* Food and Beverage

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

* Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

* South America- Brazil, Argentina

* Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* DSM

* GNC Holdings Inc.

* Jamieson Wellness Inc.

* Lycored

* Licofarma S. r. l

* BASF SE

* Natural Factors Inc.

* Cayman Chemical

* San-Ei Gen

* Dangshan Sinojuice Food

* Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Regional, country, application, and market size and their forecast from 2014-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new Connectivity launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, application, and options with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

