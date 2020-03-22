Global Butyl Acrylate Market 2020 Industry Growth By Type (High Purity, Common Purity), Application (Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Chemical Synthesis, Plastic Additives, Textiles) & Regional Top Players Analysis and Forecast till 2026
Increasing demand from the petrochemical industry, infrastructural developments, and growing construction activities are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of butyl acrylate during the forecast period. On the contrary, stringent government guidelines about the disposal and production of the compound owing to its non-bio-degradable property are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.
On the basis of type, the market is split into
- High Purity
- Common Purity
- Others
On the basis of application, the market is split into
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Chemical Synthesis
- Plastic Additives
- Textiles
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Key players profiled in the report includes:
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF S.E
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
- Dowdupon Inc.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Taogosei Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, and regional, type and application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements and joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
- Identification of the key patents filed in the field of butyl acrylate equipment and other related technologies
Target Audience:
- Butyl Acrylate Equipment and Technology Providers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, and in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand and supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, application trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Distributors
- Government Body and Associations
- Research Institutes
TABLE OF CONTENT
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Global Butyl Acrylate Market Overview
- Global Butyl Acrylate Market by Type
- Global Butyl Acrylate Market by Application
- Global Butyl Acrylate Market by Region
- North America Butyl Acrylate Market
- Europe Butyl Acrylate Market
- Asia Pacific Butyl Acrylate Market
- South America Butyl Acrylate Market
- Middle East and Africa Butyl Acrylate Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Key Insights
