Global Butyl Acrylate Market 2020 Industry Growth By Type (High Purity, Common Purity), Application (Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Chemical Synthesis, Plastic Additives, Textiles) & Regional Top Players Analysis and Forecast till 2026

Increasing demand from the petrochemical industry, infrastructural developments, and growing construction activities are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of butyl acrylate during the forecast period. On the contrary, stringent government guidelines about the disposal and production of the compound owing to its non-bio-degradable property are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

High Purity

Common Purity

Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additives

Textiles

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Arkema S.A.

BASF S.E

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Dowdupon Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Taogosei Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, type and application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements and joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of butyl acrylate equipment and other related technologies

Target Audience:

Butyl Acrylate Equipment and Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, and in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand and supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, application trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body and Associations

Research Institutes

