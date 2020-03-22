Neonatal incubator is the biomedical device that primarily provides humidity, warmth, and oxygen to the newborn in a controlled environment. The neonatal incubator is comprised of an enclosed chamber with a small mattress on the top covered by a rigid plastic cover.

High incidence of preterm birth rates is the major factor propelling the market growth in the review period. However, incubators are considered as the most advanced warming device, it is very expensive and can also increase the risk of infection in turn may impede the market growth in the study period.

The global neonatal incubators market is primarily segmented based on different product, application, and regions. On the basis of product, the market is divided into transport infant incubator and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubator. Depending on the application, it is categorized as neonatal hypothermia, lower birth weight, and genetic defects. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:

General Electric Company

Atom Medical Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Bistos Co., Ltd.

Medicor Elektronika Zrt.

Fanem Ltd

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc.

Phoenix Medical Systems

Drägerwerk AG

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Transport Infant Incubator

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Incubator

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Neonatal Hypothermia

Lower Birth Weight

Genetic Defects

Other Applications

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East and Africa

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, product and application market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions product and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Neonatal Incubators Manufacturers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand and supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body and Associations

* Research Institutes

